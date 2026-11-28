Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCL. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Stepan in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stepan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCL

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 352.53 and a beta of 0.91. Stepan has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $692.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $634.30 million. Stepan had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Stepan's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,698,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 28.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,217,347 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $75,938,000 after purchasing an additional 268,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth $6,836,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth about $6,503,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 465.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,907 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals. Founded in 1932, the company develops and produces materials used by businesses across a range of consumer and industrial markets. Its products include surfactants used in cleaning, personal care, agricultural and other applications, as well as polymer products such as polyols used in insulation, coatings and related markets. Stepan also makes specialty chemicals for applications including oilfield services and emulsion polymerization.

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