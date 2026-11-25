StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STEP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on StepStone Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.00.

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StepStone Group Trading Up 4.0%

STEP opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The company's 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $362.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,613 shares of the company's stock worth $52,627,000 after purchasing an additional 128,267 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,613,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 364.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,432 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is a global investment firm focused on private markets. The company helps institutional and other investors build and manage portfolios across private equity, private debt, infrastructure, and real estate. Its services include selecting and monitoring investments in private-market funds, making direct investments in companies and assets, and advising clients on portfolio strategy. StepStone also provides investment research and data services to support its work. Founded in 2007, StepStone serves clients including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, and family offices.

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