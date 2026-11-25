Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the technology retailer's stock. Stifel Nicolaus's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBY. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore set a $100.00 target price on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.55.

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Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $10,695,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,705,341.95. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Schulze sold 300,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $27,753,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $1,932,812,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,127,495 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $364,210,000 after buying an additional 3,062,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,893,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,003,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,427,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

Top Best Buy Stories

These are some of the BBY stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, up 5.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, beating analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well above the 2.3% expected—with gains across major product categories. CNBC report on Best Buy's third-quarter results

Best Buy reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, up 5.8% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, beating analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well above the 2.3% expected—with gains across major product categories. Positive Sentiment: Digital channels are also growing: domestic online sales increased by more than 10%, while Best Buy’s marketplace generated about $350 million in third-quarter gross merchandise volume. The Motley Fool's takeaways for long-term investors

Digital channels are also growing: domestic online sales increased by more than 10%, while Best Buy’s marketplace generated about $350 million in third-quarter gross merchandise volume. Negative Sentiment: Some of the sales lift may reflect higher prices rather than more units sold, while product margins slipped; overall margin improvement was aided by tariff refunds and growth in advertising and marketplace businesses. Whether shoppers keep buying through the holidays remains a key test. MarketBeat analysis of Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

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