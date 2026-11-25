Research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the semiconductor producer's stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $70.00 price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.35.

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STMicroelectronics Stock Down 8.9%

NYSE:STM opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 2.00. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 171.4% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops and manufactures chips and related products for customers in a range of industries. Its portfolio includes microcontrollers, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power semiconductors, sensors, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). The company's products are used in automotive systems, industrial equipment, communications devices, computers and consumer electronics. Its offerings support applications such as vehicle control and safety, factory automation, power management, and motion and environmental sensing.

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