StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut StoneCo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of StoneCo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.26.

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StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $666.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $715.87 million. StoneCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.101-2.218 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneCo

In other news, Director Silvio Morais sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $208,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in StoneCo by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,885,009 shares of the company's stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,032,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,180,000 after buying an additional 3,636,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,640,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,593,600 shares of the company's stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 979,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,249,305 shares of the company's stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 899,578 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides payment processing and business management solutions, primarily to merchants in Brazil. Its services are designed to help businesses accept and manage payments across in-person and online channels. The company's offerings include payment terminals, digital payment tools, financial services and software for managing business operations. Through brands such as Stone, Pagar.me and Linx, StoneCo serves businesses ranging from smaller merchants to larger retailers.

Further Reading

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