StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "positive" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target indicates a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered StoneCo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered StoneCo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.26.

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StoneCo Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $666.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $715.87 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 21.65%. StoneCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.101-2.218 EPS. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneCo

In other news, Director Silvio Morais sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $208,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,109 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 77.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company's stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides payment processing and business management solutions, primarily to merchants in Brazil. Its services are designed to help businesses accept and manage payments across in-person and online channels. The company's offerings include payment terminals, digital payment tools, financial services and software for managing business operations. Through brands such as Stone, Pagar.me and Linx, StoneCo serves businesses ranging from smaller merchants to larger retailers.

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