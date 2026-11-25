StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNEX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of StoneX Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneX Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $112.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $38.15 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $94.66.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, Chairman Sean O'Connor sold 76,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $4,595,531.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,831,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,549,069.65. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 30,327 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,087,407.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,213.44. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,567 shares of company stock valued at $25,321,996. Insiders own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,877,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,603 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $139,730,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $82,250,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,111,835 shares of the company's stock worth $71,869,000 after buying an additional 366,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group News Roundup

Investors following SNEX have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: StoneX acquired GrainFox, a Canadian grain-marketing technology company, adding digital tools, AI-powered market insights and expertise to its agricultural brokerage and risk-management services. The deal could strengthen its offering to North American producers, though financial terms and expected contribution were not disclosed. StoneX acquisition of GrainFox

StoneX acquired GrainFox, a Canadian grain-marketing technology company, adding digital tools, AI-powered market insights and expertise to its agricultural brokerage and risk-management services. The deal could strengthen its offering to North American producers, though financial terms and expected contribution were not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: A StoneX Prime report found hedge funds and specialist asset managers reporting greater financing demand amid concerns about supply. The survey may be relevant to StoneX’s prime-services business, but no direct revenue or earnings impact was provided. StoneX Prime Insight report

A StoneX Prime report found hedge funds and specialist asset managers reporting greater financing demand amid concerns about supply. The survey may be relevant to StoneX’s prime-services business, but no direct revenue or earnings impact was provided. Negative Sentiment: The latest reported quarter’s $0.66 EPS missed the $0.88 analyst consensus. That earnings shortfall may be weighing on sentiment, notwithstanding revenue above expectations.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc. is a global financial services company that connects businesses, institutions and individual investors with markets. Its services include trade execution and clearing, risk management, market intelligence, and financing for participants in commodity and financial markets. The company serves commercial and institutional clients across sectors such as agriculture, energy and metals, and offers foreign exchange, securities and other trading services. Its retail business provides online trading platforms, while its payments operations support domestic and cross-border transactions.

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