Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks reports. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HIMS. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.80.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.0%

HIMS opened at $14.76 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.53.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $890.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $893.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $398,226.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 456,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,577.40. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Deborah Autor sold 23,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $441,532.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $907,247.33. This trade represents a 32.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 105,041 shares of company stock worth $2,764,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Blue Jean Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $3,159,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. FirstWave Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FirstWave Capital Management LLC now owns 339,978 shares of the company's stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 79,731 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,649,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 109.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a consumer-focused telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed healthcare providers and offers access to treatments and wellness products. Its services include online consultations, prescription care and over-the-counter products. The company serves a range of health needs, including hair loss, sexual health, skin care, mental health and weight management. Its platform also offers primary care and other services, with offerings varying by location and individual eligibility.

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