Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom (NYSE:TEO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

TEO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Santander began coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.55.

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Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. XP Advisory US Inc. purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom by 87.4% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 78,034 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom by 105.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,936 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom by 156.7% in the second quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 222,922 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 136,091 shares in the last quarter.

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A. is a telecommunications and digital services provider serving residential, business and government customers in Argentina. Its services include mobile and fixed-line communications, broadband internet, pay television and information technology solutions. The company markets mobile services under the Personal brand and television and entertainment offerings under Flow. It also provides connectivity and other digital services to organizations. Telecom Argentina began operations in 1990 following the privatization and division of Argentina's state-owned telecommunications company.

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