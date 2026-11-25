TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (TXSE:TXCP - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the bank's stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXCP. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.00.

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Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $93.13 and a 1-year high of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TXSE:TXCP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 17.74%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXCP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $135,349,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,608,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $47,997,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company's stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The bank primarily serves commercial and middle-market businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Texas Capital Bank offers commercial and private banking services, including business and personal deposit accounts, commercial and real estate lending, treasury management, wealth management and related financial solutions.

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