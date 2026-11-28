TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TG Therapeutics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

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TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

TGTX opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.75. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.24.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business's revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence Charney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 168,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,454.40. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $48,544,000 after purchasing an additional 610,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,937,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company's stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for B-cell diseases, including autoimmune disorders and certain cancers. Its research has centered on therapies that target B cells and related biological pathways. The company's principal marketed product is BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy), an anti-CD20 antibody approved in the United States for adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. BRIUMVI is administered by intravenous infusion. The company has also pursued research into additional B-cell-targeted therapies.

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