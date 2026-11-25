The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.02% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.47.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 695,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,948,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,739,766.05. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $310,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,202.20. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $4,697,645,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,629,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,503,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,336,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. NASDAQ: KDP is a beverage company that operates across coffee and packaged beverages. Its portfolio includes soft drinks, flavored waters, juices, juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports and energy beverages, and mixers, as well as single-serve coffee brewing systems and pods. The company’s brands include Keurig, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, The Original Donut Shop, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Snapple, 7UP, A&W, Mott’s, Bai, CORE Hydration and Venom, among others.

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