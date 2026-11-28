Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $108.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Brown sold 15,943 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,410.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 487,303 shares in the company, valued at $38,891,652.43. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 413.3% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $38,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $97,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a leisure travel company focused on vacation ownership, vacation exchange and travel membership services. Its vacation ownership business develops, markets and manages resort-based vacation ownership interests and related products through brands including Club Wyndham, WorldMark and Margaritaville Vacation Club. The company also operates RCI, a vacation exchange network that enables members of affiliated vacation ownership programs to exchange their stays. Its travel and membership offerings include services designed to help members plan and book vacations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travel + Leisure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travel + Leisure wasn't on the list.

While Travel + Leisure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report