DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the sporting goods retailer's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential downside of 2.11% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $271.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $166.79.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 14.6%

DKS opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.11.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.53. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Director Larry Jr. Fitzgerald acquired 1,860 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.67 per share, with a total value of $244,906.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,001,252.33. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Colombo purchased 913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.19 per share, with a total value of $121,602.47. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 181,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,107,390. This represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,245 shares of company stock worth $4,230,501. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK'S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1,573.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,167 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51,871 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,362,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $340,215,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,448,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about DKS:

Positive Sentiment: DICK'S repurchased 6.7 million shares for $903 million in the quarter, adding a substantial capital-return signal alongside its ongoing store expansion. The Motley Fool article

DICK'S repurchased 6.7 million shares for $903 million in the quarter, adding a substantial capital-return signal alongside its ongoing store expansion. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a $1.25 quarterly dividend, or $5.00 annualized. This provides shareholder income but is less likely than the earnings and guidance news to drive the near-term move.

The company declared a $1.25 quarterly dividend, or $5.00 annualized. This provides shareholder income but is less likely than the earnings and guidance news to drive the near-term move. Negative Sentiment: Non-GAAP EPS was below the year-ago quarter’s $2.07, despite beating this quarter’s estimates. Some coverage also flags expectations for a sharper future earnings slowdown, which could temper optimism if growth or margins weaken. The Motley Fool article

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S. sporting goods retailer that sells equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories for a range of sports and outdoor activities. Customers can shop through its stores and e-commerce platforms, and the company also offers services such as golf club fitting and equipment repair at select locations. The company operates under several retail banners, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone!, as well as experiential DICK'S House of Sport locations.

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