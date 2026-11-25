Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on J. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.43.

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Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,610,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $575,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,076 shares of the company's stock worth $477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 356,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $208,318,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,632,104 shares of the company's stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latest Jacobs Solutions News

Here's some of the latest news about J:

Positive Sentiment: Jacobs reported fourth-quarter EPS of $2.20, above the $2.12 consensus, and revenue of $2.59 billion, topping the $2.55 billion estimate. Revenue rose 49.4% year over year. Jacobs reports strong fiscal fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2026 results

Jacobs reported fourth-quarter EPS of $2.20, above the $2.12 consensus, and revenue of $2.59 billion, topping the $2.55 billion estimate. Revenue rose 49.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: UBS, RBC, KeyCorp and Baird raised their price targets, with new targets ranging from $175 to $190. The revisions and generally favorable ratings signal increased analyst optimism. RBC analyst recommendations

UBS, RBC, KeyCorp and Baird raised their price targets, with new targets ranging from $175 to $190. The revisions and generally favorable ratings signal increased analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: Life Sciences & Advanced Manufacturing revenue grew 54% in the quarter, and Jacobs said it returned about $2 billion to shareholders over the past two years—both supportive signals for investors. Jacobs Solutions: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc. is a global professional services company that provides consulting, advisory, engineering, design and project and program management services. Its work spans infrastructure, water, environmental services, transportation, energy and advanced facilities, including projects for life sciences and advanced manufacturing clients. The company serves public- and private-sector clients in markets around the world. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs, the business grew from an engineering firm into a multinational services provider.

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