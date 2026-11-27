Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OHI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.07.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.30. 111,477 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,995. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $340.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.16 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $1,838,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,230,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,794,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,285,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,363,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,573,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 79,074 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on properties used in long-term care and other healthcare services. The company primarily invests in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities, providing capital to healthcare operators through property leases, mortgages and other real estate-related investments. Founded in 1992, Omega generally uses long-term lease arrangements, including triple-net leases, under which operators are typically responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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