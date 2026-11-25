Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLNC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.99.

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Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $756.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.30). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $744.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $812.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Harald von Heynitz acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,448. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 169,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,888. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fluence Energy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company's stock.

More Fluence Energy News

These are some of the FLNC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to a company transformation plan and a new executive leadership team working to accelerate changes. Investors may see this as an effort to address execution challenges, though the plan’s impact remains to be demonstrated. Article: Fluence Energy shares jump on transformation plan

Coverage also pointed to a company transformation plan and a new executive leadership team working to accelerate changes. Investors may see this as an effort to address execution challenges, though the plan’s impact remains to be demonstrated. Negative Sentiment: Fluence’s fiscal Q4 results were weaker than expected: it reported a $0.75 per-share loss versus the roughly $0.45 consensus loss, and revenue of $744 million versus estimates of about $812 million. Revenue fell 28.6% year over year; reported gross loss and ongoing cash use underscore pressure on profitability and execution. Article: Fluence Energy Reports 2026 Financial Results

Fluence’s fiscal Q4 results were weaker than expected: it reported a versus the roughly $0.45 consensus loss, and revenue of $744 million versus estimates of about $812 million. Revenue fell 28.6% year over year; reported gross loss and ongoing cash use underscore pressure on profitability and execution. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action concerning investors who bought shares from November 2025 through September 2026. The complaint alleges, among other things, that fiscal 2026 guidance relied on contract manufacturing capacity that was not ready; these are allegations, not established findings. The litigation adds uncertainty and potential reputational risk. Article: FLNC Shareholder Alert

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc. develops and provides energy storage products, software and services for electric power systems. Its offerings help customers store electricity and manage energy resources across the grid. The company supplies battery-based storage systems for applications including utility-scale storage and renewable energy integration. It also provides digital tools for energy market bidding and asset performance management, along with services that support project deployment and ongoing operations.

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