Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Zacks Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $323.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $432.00 to $381.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $344.11.

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Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $226.85 and a 12-month high of $378.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.700-11.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.53, for a total transaction of $455,627.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 74,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,176,036.65. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,157,518,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,746,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,049,778 shares of the company's stock worth $332,570,000 after buying an additional 139,958 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,017 shares of the company's stock worth $286,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter.

Latest Burlington Stores News

These are some of the BURL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.73, above Burlington’s guidance range, while total sales grew 8% year over year to $2.94 billion. The company also forecast full-year adjusted EPS of $11.70–$11.80, above the cited analyst consensus of $11.23, despite trimming its outlook. Burlington Stores reports third-quarter 2026 earnings

Third-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.73, above Burlington’s guidance range, while total sales grew 8% year over year to $2.94 billion. The company also forecast full-year adjusted EPS of $11.70–$11.80, above the cited analyst consensus of $11.23, despite trimming its outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Options trading was unusually active, including a sharp rise in put-option volume. That points to heightened trading or hedging, but does not by itself establish a clear direction for the shares. Burlington Stores sees unusually high options volume

Options trading was unusually active, including a sharp rise in put-option volume. That points to heightened trading or hedging, but does not by itself establish a clear direction for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of estimates, and comparable-store sales rose just 1%. Management said unusually warm weather reduced third-quarter comps by about 3 percentage points. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $4.85–$4.95 is below the cited $5.11 consensus, with higher freight and fuel costs contributing to the reduced outlook. Burlington Stores lowers fiscal 2026 outlook

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. is a U.S. off-price retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories and home products through its Burlington-branded stores. Its merchandise includes clothing for women, men and children, as well as items such as home décor, furnishings and seasonal goods. The company uses an off-price retail model, purchasing merchandise from a range of suppliers and offering products at discounts to regular department-store and specialty-store prices. Product selection and availability can vary by store and season.

Further Reading

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