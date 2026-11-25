TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the technology company's stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 105.32% from the stock's current price.

TTMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TTM Technologies from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.25.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.67.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Wajid Ali purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.15 per share, with a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,480.25. This trade represents a 27.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip G. Franklin acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 166,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,740. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,950 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,053,347,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,452 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) and radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. Its products support the development and operation of electronic systems used in communications, data infrastructure, aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, and industrial applications. The company provides engineering and manufacturing services, including PCB design support, prototyping, and production. TTM serves customers around the world through operations in North America and Asia.

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