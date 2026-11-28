TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

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TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

HURA stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $80.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.23. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that TuHURA Biosciences will post -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,615,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company's stock.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer. Its research focuses on treatments intended to stimulate the immune system and address mechanisms that allow tumors to evade immune attack. The company's pipeline includes IFx-2.0, an investigational intratumoral immunotherapy being studied for use with checkpoint inhibitors, as well as antibody programs targeting immune-regulating pathways. TuHURA has no marketed products, and its candidates remain in development.

Further Reading

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