Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $82.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.15.

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Urban Outfitters Stock Down 11.9%

Shares of URBN traded down $10.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $93.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $460,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 489,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,075,697.80. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,700 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $460,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,332.25. The trade was a 33.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,160,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,163 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $228,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,485 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,748 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $75,368,000 after buying an additional 116,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 676,398 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $53,280,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Urban Outfitters News

Here's some of the latest news about URBN:

Positive Sentiment: URBN reported record Q3 revenue of $1.67 billion, up 8.9% year over year, and diluted EPS of $1.54, narrowly ahead of the $1.53 consensus. Gross margin also improved 26 basis points. URBN Reports Record Q3 Sales and Profits

URBN reported record Q3 revenue of $1.67 billion, up 8.9% year over year, and diluted EPS of $1.54, narrowly ahead of the $1.53 consensus. Gross margin also improved 26 basis points. Negative Sentiment: Retail comparable-sales growth slowed to 4.4%, from 8% a year earlier; Anthropologie’s comparable sales rose just 1.7%. Revenue was roughly in line with estimates, and the small EPS beat may not have offset concerns about the slower sales momentum. Shares fell after the report. Comparable-Store-Sales Growth Slows

Retail comparable-sales growth slowed to 4.4%, from 8% a year earlier; Anthropologie’s comparable sales rose just 1.7%. Revenue was roughly in line with estimates, and the small EPS beat may not have offset concerns about the slower sales momentum. Shares fell after the report. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its target to $75 and maintained a Market Perform rating, adding to pressure from post-earnings estimate revisions. Separately, URBN’s nine-month GAAP EPS included one-time benefits; adjusted EPS was $4.57 versus reported EPS of $5.61. Analysts Cut Forecasts After Q3 Results

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer that sells apparel, accessories, home furnishings, beauty products and other lifestyle merchandise. Its retail brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and FP Movement, and it operates Nuuly, a subscription clothing rental service. The company also designs and wholesales apparel and related products, particularly through its Free People and Anthropologie businesses. Its brands serve customers through stores and online channels in the United States and internationally, including in Canada and Europe.

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