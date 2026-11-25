Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$20.50.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$15.93 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.21. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.65 and a 1-year high of C$20.79.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,318,099 shares in the company, valued at C$57,502,655.67. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 492,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,163,577.50. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,085. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

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