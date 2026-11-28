United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UMC. Zacks Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Arete Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.79.

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United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that manufactures integrated circuits for other companies. Founded in 1980, it was Taiwan's first semiconductor company and later became a dedicated contract manufacturer, focusing on producing chips designed by its customers. UMC offers wafer fabrication and process technologies for applications including logic, mixed-signal, radio-frequency, embedded memory and high-voltage products. Its chips are used in a range of markets, including communications, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial systems.

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