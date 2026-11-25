Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the company's previous close.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.62.

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Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Urban Outfitters's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $460,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,332.25. The trade was a 33.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $265,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,006.40. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,000. Insiders own 32.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,748 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $75,368,000 after purchasing an additional 116,334 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $2,032,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,163 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $228,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328,357 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters News Summary

These are some of the URBN news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter sales rose 8.9% to a record $1.67 billion, while diluted EPS of $1.54 edged past the $1.53 consensus and increased from $1.28 a year earlier. Nuuly revenue grew 28%, and gross margin improved year over year. URBN Reports Record Q3 Sales and Profits

Third-quarter sales rose 8.9% to a record $1.67 billion, while diluted EPS of $1.54 edged past the $1.53 consensus and increased from $1.28 a year earlier. Nuuly revenue grew 28%, and gross margin improved year over year. Negative Sentiment: Retail comparable-sales growth slowed to 4.4%, versus 8% a year earlier. Anthropologie was the softest major brand, with comparable sales up 1.7%; this deceleration likely contributed to the negative after-hours reaction despite the headline beat. Comparable-store-sales growth slows

Retail comparable-sales growth slowed to 4.4%, versus 8% a year earlier. Anthropologie was the softest major brand, with comparable sales up 1.7%; this deceleration likely contributed to the negative after-hours reaction despite the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: Nine-month GAAP earnings included one-time tariff-refund and tax benefits: adjusted diluted EPS was $4.57 versus reported EPS of $5.61. Inventory also rose 10.1% year over year, raising potential concerns about markdowns, although the company attributed the increase to sales growth and receipt timing. Quarterly results and inventory details

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer that sells apparel, accessories, home furnishings, beauty products and other lifestyle merchandise. Its retail brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and FP Movement, and it operates Nuuly, a subscription clothing rental service. The company also designs and wholesales apparel and related products, particularly through its Free People and Anthropologie businesses. Its brands serve customers through stores and online channels in the United States and internationally, including in Canada and Europe.

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