Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $411.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $450.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $385.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.32.

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Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $329.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.73 and a 200-day moving average of $300.80. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $159.90 and a 1-year high of $461.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $23.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.17 by $2.73. Valero Energy had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $46.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 58.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 115,838 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 82,037 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 9,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $41,722,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is an international energy company focused on petroleum refining and the production of renewable fuels. Its operations include refining crude oil into transportation fuels and other petroleum products, which it sells through wholesale and branded marketing channels. Valero operates refineries in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petrochemical feedstocks, among other products. The company also produces ethanol and renewable diesel.

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