Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.83.

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Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.06 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Ilan Daskal sold 56,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,042,764.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $367,690.28. The trade was a 84.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul McNab sold 13,806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $443,448.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,355.12. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,905 shares of company stock worth $5,085,557. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,414 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,444 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $155,416,000 after purchasing an additional 914,286 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $4,890,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 469.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. develops test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications networks. Its products and software help telecommunications providers, cable operators, data centers and enterprises build, maintain and troubleshoot networks, including systems used for fiber-optic, broadband and wireless services. The company also makes optical technologies and products used in areas such as anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing and specialty materials. Viavi serves customers internationally across communications, industrial, government and other markets.

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