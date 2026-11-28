ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.00.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.59 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 2,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $207,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,106,840.41. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew J. Leonard sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $134,064.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $650,633.76. The trade was a 17.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $2,099,580. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 850.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets branded and generic prescription medicines. Its portfolio includes products in areas such as rare disease, specialty care and established brands, alongside a range of generic drugs. The company's rare-disease portfolio includes Purified Cortrophin Gel, a prescription medicine used to treat certain inflammatory and other conditions. ANI also produces and markets complex and specialty generics, which can require more involved development or manufacturing than conventional generic drugs.

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