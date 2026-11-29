AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at AudioCodes

In related news, CEO Shabtai Adlersberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 4,978,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,717,248.96. This trade represents a 0.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zehava Simon sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $267,570.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 35,939 shares of company stock worth $294,810 over the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 970,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. develops voice networking and communications technology for businesses, service providers and contact centers. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel, the company serves customers globally. Its offerings include session border controllers, media gateways, voice applications and IP phones, as well as software and cloud-based services for unified communications and contact centers. AudioCodes' products help organizations connect voice communications across traditional telephone networks, IP networks and cloud platforms.

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