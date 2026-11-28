Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENT

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $537.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $599.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,375,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 203,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,860,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 59.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the company's stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the company's stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company's stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company develops, manufactures and distributes products for the pet and lawn-and-garden markets. Founded in 1980, the company is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, and serves customers primarily in North America. Its Pet segment offers products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, small animals and other pets. Its brands include Aqueon, Kaytee, Nylabone and K&H Pet Products, with offerings such as food, treats, toys, habitats and aquarium supplies. The Garden segment sells products for lawn care, gardening and outdoor living, including grass seed, fertilizer, pest-control products, live plants and garden accessories.

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