Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM - Get Free Report) TSE: FVI was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Fortuna Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

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Fortuna Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:FSM opened at $8.47 on Friday. Fortuna Mining has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM - Get Free Report) TSE: FVI last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.78 million. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Mining will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Mining by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,619,834 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $108,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 76.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,574,577 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $51,418,000 after buying an additional 1,979,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,856,308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,363,000 after buying an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 346,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fortuna Mining by 193.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 780,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company's stock.

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and operation of mines. Its production includes gold, silver, lead and zinc. The company operates mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Peru. Its assets include the Lindero gold mine in Argentina, the Yaramoko gold mine in Burkina Faso, the Séguéla gold mine in Côte d'Ivoire and the Caylloma silver, lead and zinc mine in Peru. Founded as Fortuna Silver Mines, the company adopted the Fortuna Mining name in 2024 as its business expanded beyond silver.

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