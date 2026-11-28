Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.25.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $249.95 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average is $223.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $156.95 and a twelve month high of $266.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,413 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $326,911.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,616.32. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Renée Galá sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.03, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,394 shares in the company, valued at $34,849,043.82. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,421 shares of company stock valued at $22,213,317. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $191,848,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $163,129,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $131,442,000 after acquiring an additional 245,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $92,055,000 after purchasing an additional 218,472 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 137,457 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases, with core areas in neuroscience and oncology. The company also works in areas including rare and specialized conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Its medicines include Xywav and Xyrem for certain forms of narcolepsy, and Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex. Its oncology and specialty-care portfolio includes treatments such as Rylaze, Zepzelca, Vyxeos and Defitelio.

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