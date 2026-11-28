Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $441.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Krystal Biotech to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $416.00 to $412.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.00.

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Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS opened at $347.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.61 and a 200-day moving average of $311.80. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $212.75 and a 1-year high of $382.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.77 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $8,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,302,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,886,741.40. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,113,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.3% during the third quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,139,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,909,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,739 shares of the company's stock worth $142,914,000 after purchasing an additional 130,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 266,659 shares of the company's stock worth $68,879,000 after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for rare diseases. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company uses an engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) platform to deliver therapeutic genes to cells. Its lead product, Vyjuvek (beremagene geperpavec-svdt), is a topical gene therapy for wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vyjuvek in 2023.

Further Reading

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