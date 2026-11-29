Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KYTX. William Blair raised shares of Kyverna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price target on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.00.

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Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

KYTX stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $305.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,931,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $24,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 216,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 106.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 189,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,365,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for people with autoimmune diseases. The company's approach aims to use engineered immune cells to address disease-causing B cells. Its lead candidate, KYV-101, is an autologous CAR T-cell therapy designed to target CD19, a protein found on B cells. Kyverna is evaluating the therapy in clinical studies for several autoimmune conditions, including stiff person syndrome, myasthenia gravis and lupus nephritis.

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