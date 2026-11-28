Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Myers Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.00.

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Myers Industries Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE MYE opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 155,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 358,375 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 156,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,663,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,578,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc. is an Ohio-based manufacturer of polymer products and distributor of supplies and equipment for the tire service industry. Founded in 1933, the company has expanded from its origins in tire repair into plastics manufacturing and material handling products. Its products include reusable plastic containers, pallets, bulk storage containers, and other material handling solutions, as well as rotationally molded products for industrial, agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses.

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