NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.00.

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NWPX Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. NWPX Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $152.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.56.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.74 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure will post 5.60 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $135,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,763.16. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,207,544.80. This represents a 11.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,657 shares of company stock worth $4,657,991. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 67.7% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,670 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $56,881,000 after purchasing an additional 155,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,245,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NWPX Infrastructure

NWPX Infrastructure, formerly known as Northwest Pipe Company, manufactures products used in water and infrastructure projects. Its offerings include large-diameter steel pressure pipe for water transmission and precast concrete products for stormwater, wastewater and other infrastructure applications. The company serves municipal water and wastewater utilities, contractors and other customers involved in infrastructure construction. Its operations primarily serve markets in the United States. Founded in 1966, the company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

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