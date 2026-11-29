PACS Group (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PACS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PACS Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACS Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACS Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.50.

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PACS Group Price Performance

NYSE:PACS opened at $46.27 on Friday. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.14.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. PACS Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PACS Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joshua Jergensen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,416,320 shares in the company, valued at $121,081,795.20. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jason Murray sold 19,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $974,060.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,934,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,731,261,614.24. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,395,000 shares of company stock worth $64,793,252. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PACS Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,159 shares of the company's stock worth $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 614,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PACS Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,196,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LP grew its position in shares of PACS Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 152,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc. is a U.S. post-acute healthcare and senior living company. Through its affiliated facilities, it provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation, long-term care and assisted living services. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, PACS operates facilities in multiple states. Its services support people who need recovery care after a hospital stay, ongoing nursing care or assistance with daily living.

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