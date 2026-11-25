Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $276.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Wedbush's target price suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna set a $275.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $247.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.92.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.67. 206,132 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129,086. The firm has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $199.19 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $21,586,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,214,868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,782,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,733,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2,362.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,549,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,841,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

These are some of the IBM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: IBM and Microsoft are expanding the integration between IBM’s workload-orchestration software and Microsoft Azure Compute Fleet. The plug-ins are designed to help customers run compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments, potentially strengthening IBM’s cloud and software offerings. IBM and Microsoft expand Azure Compute Fleet integration

IBM and Microsoft are expanding the integration between IBM’s workload-orchestration software and Microsoft Azure Compute Fleet. The plug-ins are designed to help customers run compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments, potentially strengthening IBM’s cloud and software offerings. Neutral Sentiment: A new industry analysis describes IBM as a leader in smart-port technology, but the available report summary offers no details about contracts, revenue, or other near-term business impact. IBM emerges as a smart ports leader

A new industry analysis describes IBM as a leader in smart-port technology, but the available report summary offers no details about contracts, revenue, or other near-term business impact. Negative Sentiment: A retrospective says IBM investors were down 21.3% over the prior year, including dividends, and questions the assumptions behind premium valuations tied to hybrid cloud, generative AI, and quantum computing. While it reports historical performance rather than a new setback, it underscores concerns about whether those growth prospects can justify investor expectations. What IBM holders got wrong before the slide

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology company that provides software, consulting, infrastructure and related services to businesses and public-sector organizations. Its offerings include hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, enterprise software, IT consulting, and systems such as IBM Z mainframes and Power servers. IBM also develops technologies in areas including data management, automation, cybersecurity and quantum computing. Its consulting teams help clients design, build and manage technology systems and business processes.

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