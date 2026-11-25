Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $83.00 price target on the construction company's stock. Wedbush's target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WLDN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

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Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $986.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Willdan Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Brisbin sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $389,260.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 96,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,080.32. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 67,101 shares of company stock worth $5,871,388 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth approximately $113,795,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,651 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 159,931 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,939,611. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,947 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,652,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Willdan Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,858 shares of the construction company's stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc. provides professional, technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies and private-sector clients. Its work includes energy-efficiency programs, energy engineering, grid modernization and planning, and support for decarbonization and other energy initiatives. The company also offers engineering, planning and building-related services, as well as financial and economic consulting for public agencies. Its services can support projects ranging from infrastructure and community planning to building safety and energy management.

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