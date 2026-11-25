Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $208.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Wedbush's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HURN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore raised Huron Consulting Group to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.50.

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Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.93. 8,981 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,215. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.09. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.88 and a one year high of $203.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.74 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $491.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Roth sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,612,141.04. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 811,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $125,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,714 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $81,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,068 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $57,254,000 after acquiring an additional 158,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,172 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group is a global professional services firm that advises organizations on business strategy, operations, technology and performance improvement. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company serves clients in the United States and internationally. Huron organizes its work around healthcare, education and commercial markets. Its services include operational and financial consulting, digital transformation, technology implementation, data and analytics, and support with regulatory and organizational challenges.

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