WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of WEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on WEX from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded WEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.10.

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WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $185.31 on Friday. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.29 and a 1 year high of $203.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.93.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $780.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.74 million. WEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 45.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 2,174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $400,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,968. The trade was a 19.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Wolfe sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $36,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,507,457 shares in the company, valued at $272,849,717. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 294,671 shares of company stock valued at $53,798,781 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth $4,982,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $845,000. Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,086,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $1,780,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc. is a financial technology company that provides payment and information-management solutions to businesses and organizations. Its services are designed to help customers manage expenses, payments and administrative tasks across commercial mobility, employee benefits and corporate payments. In mobility, WEX offers fleet payment cards and related tools that help businesses manage fuel, vehicle maintenance and other fleet expenses. Its benefits business provides administration and payment services for programs such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements.

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