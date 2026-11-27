Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company's stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 240.91% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.00.

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WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WidePoint by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 70,495 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,405 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 113,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 19,130.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology and communications services to government and commercial customers. Its offerings include managed mobility services, which help organizations oversee mobile devices, wireless plans and related expenses, as well as telecom expense management for tracking and managing communications costs. The company also provides identity management and cybersecurity services, including digital identity credentials, authentication and certificate management. These services support secure access to systems and devices and are used by organizations with complex security and compliance needs.

Further Reading

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