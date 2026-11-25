Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an "underperform" rating on the information technology services provider's stock.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA downgraded Wipro from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wipro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $1.70.

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Wipro Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 13.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wipro by 95.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,556,360 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $106,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758,534 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 394,140 shares during the last quarter. PCM Encore LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PCM Encore LLC now owns 618,394 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,477 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company's stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited is an India-based technology services and consulting company headquartered in Bengaluru. Founded in 1945 as a business selling vegetable oils, it later expanded into technology and became an international provider of IT services. The company helps businesses design, build and manage technology systems. Its services include digital and business transformation, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data and analytics, software development, engineering, and IT infrastructure and business process services.

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