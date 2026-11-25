Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

WDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $23.21 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $23.21 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.21.

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Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WDS opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 41.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,955 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. is an Australian energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas. Its products include liquefied natural gas (LNG), pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, which it supplies to customers in global energy markets. Founded in 1954, Woodside has developed major Australian projects, including the North West Shelf and Pluto LNG operations. The company expanded its petroleum business in 2022 through a merger with BHP's oil and gas assets, and its operations and development interests span Australia and other regions, including the Americas and Africa.

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