Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.15.

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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Price Performance

Shares of XNDU stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $42.44.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The quantum computing company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNDU. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in the third quarter valued at about $10,575,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Defiance ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 6,843,023 shares of the quantum computing company's stock worth $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,757 shares in the last quarter. Galaxy Digital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,022 shares of the quantum computing company's stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 266,637 shares during the last quarter.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a Canadian quantum computing company that develops quantum computers based on photonics, using particles of light to process information. Its work includes building quantum hardware and developing software intended to help researchers and businesses create and run quantum applications. The company also develops PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and quantum machine learning. Xanadu has made quantum computing tools and hardware available through cloud-based services, supporting users beyond its home base in Toronto, Canada.

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