Xperi (NYSE:XPER - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xperi from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

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Xperi Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE XPER opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Xperi has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Xperi (NYSE:XPER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts expect that Xperi will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Xperi by 24.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,092,416 shares of the company's stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 613,428 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,483,786 shares of the company's stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 255,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 181.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,723 shares of the company's stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 923,772 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 29.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,135,706 shares of the company's stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 256,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,769 shares of the company's stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi develops technology for entertainment and connected devices, serving markets that include television, consumer electronics and automotive. Its products and platforms help manufacturers and media companies deliver content, audio and interactive experiences across connected screens and vehicles. The company's brands and offerings include TiVo, whose products support television discovery and streaming, and DTS, which provides audio technologies. Xperi also develops HD Radio and automotive solutions such as DTS AutoStage, as well as services for smart TVs and other consumer devices.

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