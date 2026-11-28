Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YELP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Yelp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $25.14.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YELP

Yelp Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.43. Yelp has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $370.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Yelp's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,309,320. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Diane M. Irvine sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 98,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,824.88. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $386,730 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,683,927 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $66,402,000 after buying an additional 457,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,705 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $42,989,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,036 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 169,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Yelp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,739 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 238,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $8,951,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Yelp

Investors following YELP have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $2.23 from $2.14 and its FY2028 estimate to $2.30 from $2.14. It also raised estimates for most listed quarters, including Q3 2027 to $0.63 from $0.56. The firm maintains a “Strong-Buy” rating. MarketBeat Yelp coverage

Zacks Research increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $2.23 from $2.14 and its FY2028 estimate to $2.30 from $2.14. It also raised estimates for most listed quarters, including Q3 2027 to $0.63 from $0.56. The firm maintains a “Strong-Buy” rating. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.43 from $0.50, a counterpoint to its broader round of estimate increases. MarketBeat Yelp coverage

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp is a technology company that helps people discover and connect with local businesses. Its platform lets users search for businesses, read and write reviews, view photos and access details such as locations, hours and services. Listings span categories including restaurants, home services, automotive businesses and health and wellness providers. For businesses, Yelp offers tools to manage profile pages, respond to customer reviews and communicate with prospective customers. Its products also include advertising and features for handling customer inquiries, reservations and waitlists.

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