YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on YETI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of YETI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.20.

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YETI Stock Up 0.1%

YETI stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. YETI's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,277,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,423,000 after purchasing an additional 158,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 20.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,208,589 shares of the company's stock worth $131,616,000 after purchasing an additional 554,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in YETI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,043,000 after acquiring an additional 70,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,871,188 shares of the company's stock worth $68,467,000 after purchasing an additional 589,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth about $57,971,000.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes premium outdoor products. Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders, the company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Its product lineup includes hard and soft coolers, insulated drinkware, bags, outdoor and camping equipment, and related accessories. YETI sells through its website, company-operated stores and a network of retail partners. The company serves customers in the United States and international markets, including Canada, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

Further Reading

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