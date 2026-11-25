YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YETI from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on YETI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.93.

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YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. 122,989 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. YETI has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $523.07 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $18,901,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 20.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,208,589 shares of the company's stock worth $131,616,000 after purchasing an additional 554,481 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 3,654.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes premium outdoor products. Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders, the company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Its product lineup includes hard and soft coolers, insulated drinkware, bags, outdoor and camping equipment, and related accessories. YETI sells through its website, company-operated stores and a network of retail partners. The company serves customers in the United States and international markets, including Canada, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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