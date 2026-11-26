Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

CLSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Cleanspark from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cleanspark from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.92.

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Cleanspark Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.66. Cleanspark has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.39. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 171.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cleanspark will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cleanspark

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 3,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $41,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 336,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,867.30. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $434,851. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cleanspark in the second quarter valued at $5,521,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 58.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 42,634 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the second quarter valued at $1,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,576,687 shares of the company's stock worth $21,928,000 after buying an additional 849,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 508,982 shares of the company's stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 89,240 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Cleanspark News

Investors following CLSK have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts retained positive ratings, including buy or overweight recommendations, despite several lowering their price targets. Such ratings may offer some reassurance, but the target cuts signal more cautious expectations. CleanSpark price targets

Analysts retained positive ratings, including buy or overweight recommendations, despite several lowering their price targets. Such ratings may offer some reassurance, but the target cuts signal more cautious expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The company is shifting toward AI and data-center infrastructure, with up to 885 megawatts of Texas capacity and 585 megawatts assigned “Batch Zero” status. The expansion could diversify its business, but its potential contribution depends on execution and securing customers and power. CleanSpark long-term investor takeaways

The company is shifting toward AI and data-center infrastructure, with up to 885 megawatts of Texas capacity and 585 megawatts assigned “Batch Zero” status. The expansion could diversify its business, but its potential contribution depends on execution and securing customers and power. Negative Sentiment: CleanSpark reported a $987 million fiscal-year loss, while Bitcoin production declined. The quarterly profit may be less indicative of core performance: revenue fell 49.4% year over year and missed estimates, and reports attributed the profit in part to a gain on Bitcoin collateral. CleanSpark annual loss and production

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. is a U.S.-based bitcoin mining and data center company. It operates facilities equipped with specialized computers that help process transactions on the Bitcoin network and earn bitcoin through mining. The company's roots are in energy technology, including microgrid and energy-management solutions. It shifted its primary focus to bitcoin mining in 2020 and has since expanded its mining operations in the United States, with facilities in states including Georgia and Mississippi.

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