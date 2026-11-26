TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "cautious" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.85.

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TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $211.62 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. TE Connectivity's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,905,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,668,686,000 after buying an additional 196,234 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $448,619,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions. Its products include connectors, sensors, terminals, relays, antennas, and wire and cable assemblies used to transfer data, power, and signals. The company serves customers in industries including automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, aerospace and defense, medical technology, energy, and communications. Its products are used in applications ranging from vehicles and factory systems to medical devices and data infrastructure.

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